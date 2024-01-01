stock photo similar to Donut Shop
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Donut Shop

Donut Shop is a hybrid weed strain bred by Fig Farms and made from a genetic cross of Holy Moly! x Gelato 41. The goal was to evoke the sugary glaze aroma of classic donut shops. This plant has the classic deep purples and greens of Gelato buds, with its own off-white trichome glaze. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Donut Shop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Donut Shop

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Donut Shop products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Donut Shop near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight