Bred by Dynasty Genetics, Huckleberry DesStar is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid that combines genetics from Des*Tar and DJ Short’s Oregon Huckleberry. Mixing the complex berry aromas of Oregon Huckleberry with the heavy-handed euphoria of Des*Tar, we’re left with a strain that’s compelling in both flavor and effects. Choose Huckleberry DesStar for when you need a little extra pain relief or when you’re overdue for a relaxing evening in.

