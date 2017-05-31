Hulkamania is an honorary strain for “The Hulkster” himself, Hulk Hogan. While this strain may not arrive in Hogan’s recognizable spandex, bandana, and mustache of the iconic wrestler, it does combine some heavy-lifting THC muscle in the form of a Monster Cookies and Bruce Banner cross. Hulkamania combines relaxing physical effects with creative and uplifted mental effects, offering consumers the best of both worlds. Also, in true Cookies fashion, the strain smells doughy with notes of sweet earth on the exhale.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
7
smokeylips1
Mimi8801
putor
Phobos308
Find Hulkamania nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Hulkamania nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Hulkamania
Hang tight. We're looking for Hulkamania nearby.