Hulkamania is an honorary strain for “The Hulkster” himself, Hulk Hogan. While this strain may not arrive in Hogan’s recognizable spandex, bandana, and mustache of the iconic wrestler, it does combine some heavy-lifting THC muscle in the form of a Monster Cookies and Bruce Banner cross. Hulkamania combines relaxing physical effects with creative and uplifted mental effects, offering consumers the best of both worlds. Also, in true Cookies fashion, the strain smells doughy with notes of sweet earth on the exhale.