- Fruity
- Herbal
- Peppery
From Compound Genetics comes Ice Cream Man, an indica-dominant cross of Jet Fuel Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot. These tall plants produce a medium yield, and densely packed buds have a splash of orange hairs covered in icy white trichomes. Ice Cream Man smells of berries and apricots with a hint of fuel. The smoke has added notes of skunk, producing a mildly energetic and euphoric high that hits quickly.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
16
Goldxsoundz
Leogoddess1016
JGrills401
SamhatAndOlyFarms
halominer
Find Ice Cream Man nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ice Cream Man nearby.
Similar strains
Products with Ice Cream Man
Hang tight. We're looking for Ice Cream Man nearby.