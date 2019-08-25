ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.8 16 reviews

Ice Cream Man

Fruity
Herbal
Peppery

Ice Cream Man
From Compound Genetics comes Ice Cream Man, an indica-dominant cross of Jet Fuel Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot. These tall plants produce a medium yield, and densely packed buds have a splash of orange hairs covered in icy white trichomes. Ice Cream Man smells of berries and apricots with a hint of fuel. The smoke has added notes of skunk, producing a mildly energetic and euphoric high that hits quickly.

Reviews

16

I recently had the chance to try "Ice Cream Man" by Northeast Alternatives. It is a hybrid of Jetfuel Gelato x legend Orange Apricot F2. The high is slightly uplifting, but is relaxing on the body. The nuggets were massive trichome covered colas that were nice and dense, yet spongey. Smells like sw...
Smoked this last night with my grandmother and we were both zooooooted. Tastes great and definitely made me way more sleepy than I already was. BUT having problems staying asleep, Ice Cream Man kept me knocked out all night!
Northeast Alternatives strikes again!!! Perfect for bedtime, lights out!! Nice smell, purple shades, kinda dense. A definite purchase if you would see it at your local dispensary!
Bought these seeds from Neptune Seed Bank and found a keeper that is amazing. This pheno is purple and lavender with a Fuel & Warm Berry Pie Aroma that is Un Mistakable. This is the best plant I have grown in my career so far. Compound Genetics really nails this pairing. It is by far my favorite...
