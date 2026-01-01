Ice Cream Social
Ice Cream Social potency is higher THC than average.
Ice Cream Social is a dessert-forward, indica-leaning hybrid known for its smooth, creamy flavor and mellow, feel-good effects. With genetics that vary by breeder—most commonly featuring Ice Cream Cake–inspired lineage—this strain delivers a rich profile of sweet vanilla, sugary cake, and subtle fuel notes that make every session indulgent and approachable. The effects are calming and balanced, offering a gentle cerebral uplift paired with a relaxing body ease that never feels overwhelming. Moderate-to-high THC levels make Ice Cream Social a great choice for unwinding, casual social settings, or easing into a laid-back evening. With its frosty buds, dessert-style terpenes, and smooth, crowd-pleasing experience, Ice Cream Social lives up to its name as a strain made for relaxing moments and good company.
