Prom Queen
aka Killer Prom Queen
Prom Queen effects are mostly calming.
Prom Queen sensations
Prom Queen helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
