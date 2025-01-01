Inside Joke
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
stock photo similar to Inside Joke
Inside Joke
InJ
Hybrid
Inside Joke potency is higher THC than average.
Inside Joke is a hybrid weed strain bred by Compound Genetics from a genetic cross of Banana Cream Pop x Jokerz. Inside Joke has an aroma reminiscent of banana Laffy Taffy laced with diesel. This is an uplifting strain that consumers and medical patients may find effective in treating symptoms of depression, stress, migraines, and fatigue. Growers can expect dense, trichome-heavy plants with purple and green buds. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Inside Joke, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
