ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Iron Triangle
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Iron Triangle

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 20 reviews

Iron Triangle

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

Iron Triangle

Iron Triangle is an indica-dominant hybrid originating within the humid geometry created by Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. This red-eye inducing strain exhibits an aroma of lemon and fuel. Gupta Kush amps up the yield of its zesty buds and plants a firm foot in the cerebral head high while offering a stunning sedation. This balanced 50/50 hybrid created by Colorado Seed Inc. packs OG and Kush genetics that will slow even the most seasoned consumers.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

20

Show all

Avatar for stranger325
Member since 2015
couch locked for hours! great stress relief!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for rupamon
Member since 2017
Head tingling happy greatness with a smile!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Laynek89
Member since 2016
this just became one of my favorite strains happy cant stop smiling everything is funnier this deffinitly an uplifting strain was not harsh on lungs also made me focus an body feels really heavy tingly sort of feeling is nice though this would help depression an pain anxiety as well potent as well l...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for SlanteyedShawn
Member since 2015
This Strain was just released at Infinite Wellness in FoCo today. This has just replaced Snoop OG as my favorite strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ClearlyLiving
Member since 2016
I am a bone cancer patient, very painful. This strain truly has a "three punch" When you first take a toke you may think it's not that good. *WARNING, let it ride before doing more, just sit back, give it a minute... Shortly you feel a happy calming effect and then, WHAM it hits you with that knock ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Iron Triangle nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Iron Triangle nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Iron Triangle
User uploaded image of Iron Triangle
User uploaded image of Iron Triangle

Products with Iron Triangle

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Iron Triangle nearby.

Most popular in