Jack 'n Cheese effects are mostly energizing.
Jack 'n Cheese potency is higher THC than average.
Jack 'n Cheese is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, giggly, and uplifted. Jack 'n Cheese has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Jack 'n Cheese, before let us know! Leave a review.
Jack 'n Cheese strain effects
Jack 'n Cheese strain flavors
Jack 'n Cheese strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
