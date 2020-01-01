ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Jackpot
Jackpot

Jackpot

Jackpot comes from Heavyweight Seeds and crosses the famous Jack Herer with their celebrated autoflower 2 Fast 2 Vast. This plant oozes with resin, offering a fruity flavor followed by a spicy, earthy taste. The pleasant high can pick you up before slowly dropping you into a state of bliss for hours to come.

