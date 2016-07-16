ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

89 reviews

Jah Kush

Jah Kush

Jah Kush is a true catch for any cultured cannabis consumer. Its well-rounded excellence is achieved by a distinct, exceptional aroma and long-lasting, mellow effects that are dynamic but not overwhelming. This hybrid is optimal for tension relief and mood lift, offering a rich and slow experience with a citrus aftertaste. With disputed genetics and supposed origins in Northern California, Jah Kush is a self-made success story.

Effects

50 people reported 399 effects
Happy 76%
Uplifted 68%
Euphoric 62%
Relaxed 50%
Creative 42%
Stress 40%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 26%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 20%
Headache 6%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

89

Avatar for AliDabba
Member since 2013
I cannot say enough good things about this strain. I have some serious anxiety and stress. this is one of the few strains that allows me to not have to take a full heavy dose of prescription medicine with painful side effects. This strain is so awesome it gives a little bit of everything magical t...
CreativeEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
I definitely enjoy this strain and have searched to find a close equivalent. It makes me happy, focused, talkative, and increases my imagination. I want to buy a tree and keep it in my back yard forever.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
I love this strain, smells amazing and tastes even better. Helps with everything I need burns very nice.
EuphoricHungrySleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for PowRider
Member since 2014
If your looking for a mellow uplifting strain with just enough kick to feel it but not too overpowering, this strain is for you. Good daytime choice if you need increased focus and creativity. Has a citrus flavor when exhaled and lasts around 2 hours.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for XanderFrost
Member since 2015
Jah is a nice day time strain. It gives you an energetic overall feeling of well-being. Has a lemony taste that is pretty delish.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
