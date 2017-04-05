Jazz is the mysterious combination of a Mexican landrace from Oaxaca and an Iranian landrace indica. Even with its hot heritage, gardeners consistently note how well this strain grows in colder climates. Expect notes of hash and pepper on the palate that translate to a full-bodied smoke or vapor when combusted. When grown indoors, this strain has been known to reach 3 to 4 feet tall, but when planted outdoors, this plant shoots upwards, reaching nearly 6 feet in height.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
29
nicklaf22
amazony711
Rfinook
Wizardtears
edgydrifter
Find Jazz nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Jazz nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Products with Jazz
Hang tight. We're looking for Jazz nearby.