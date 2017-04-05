ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Jazz is the mysterious combination of a Mexican landrace from Oaxaca and an Iranian landrace indica. Even with its hot heritage, gardeners consistently note how well this strain grows in colder climates. Expect notes of hash and pepper on the palate that translate to a full-bodied smoke or vapor when combusted. When grown indoors, this strain has been known to reach 3 to 4 feet tall, but when planted outdoors, this plant shoots upwards, reaching nearly 6 feet in height.

 

24 people reported 177 effects
Uplifted 62%
Happy 41%
Relaxed 41%
Euphoric 37%
Energetic 33%
Stress 41%
Depression 33%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 29%
Fatigue 20%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 8%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 4%

Avatar for nicklaf22
Member since 2015
Dank! Best bud I've smoked to date it's gas
CreativeGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for amazony711
Member since 2017
I've been smoking it for about a week, maybe two. I seriously hurt my back a couple days ago and van barely walk. Jazz has been such a life saver. It's pain control level is amazing. For the last couple days, I've been on average about 6/10-12/10 on the pain scale and its helped me cut the edge down...
HungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Rfinook
Member since 2014
tastie and uplifting.
CreativeUplifted
Avatar for Wizardtears
Member since 2018
This rare bud is a must-buy if you see it - a perfect body high with stimulating happiness/calmness effects that turn it into a sort of 'seasoned users' functional high.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for edgydrifter
Member since 2016
Vaped coarsely-ground in my MFLB. Mild aroma, pleasant fruity-tart flavor like peach skin. Good, strong high. Some visual distortion--flattened depth perception and color enhancement. Intense body high, very tingly and uplifted. Felt like being tickled from the inside. Initial high seems to fa...
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
