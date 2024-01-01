stock photo similar to Jealousy Z XL Auto
Jealousy Z XL Auto is a hybrid, autoflowering weed strain bred by Sweet Seeds from a genetic cross of Jealousy x Sweet Mandarin Zkittlez XL Auto. This is a balanced, robust strain that grows into dense plants and big, purple buds. Jealousy Z XL Auto has a profile of diesel, earth, and citrus notes, with both happy and relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jealousy Z XL Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
