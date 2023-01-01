stock photo similar to Jet Fuel Pie
Jet Fuel Pie

Jet Fuel Pie is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Pie and Jet Fuel Gelato. Jet Fuel Pie is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Jet Fuel Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Jet Fuel Pie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jet Fuel Pie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


