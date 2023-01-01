Jet Fuel Pie
Jet Fuel Pie is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Pie and Jet Fuel Gelato. Jet Fuel Pie is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Jet Fuel Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Jet Fuel Pie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jet Fuel Pie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Jet Fuel PieOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Jet Fuel Pie products near you
Similar to Jet Fuel Pie near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—