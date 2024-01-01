stock photo similar to Jet Puft
SativaTHC 29%CBD —
Jet Puft
Jet Puft is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Marshmallow OG and The Menthol. Jet Puft is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Compound Genetics, the average price of Jet Puft typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Jet Puft’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jet Puft, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
