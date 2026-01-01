JOMO is a clone-only, indica-leaning hybrid from Clone Only Strains, bred from the potent pairing of GMO Cookies × Jelly Breath. This cultivar blends the savory, funky depth of GMO with the smooth, sweet, dessert-like notes of Jelly Breath, creating a rich aroma of sweet cream, subtle funk, earthy kush, and light candy undertones. The effects come on steadily with a calming, euphoric headspace followed by a relaxed, soothing body feel that never feels overwhelming or overly sedating. With solid potency and a balanced experience, JOMO is well suited for unwinding, easing stress, or enjoying a mellow session any time of day. With its smooth smoke, layered flavor, and respected clone-only genetics, JOMO is a standout choice for fans of funky dessert hybrids with a refined, relaxing finish. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.