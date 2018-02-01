Jorge’s Diamond is an indica-dominant strain created by and named after Jorge Cervantes (aka George Van Patten). This strain emerged from Dutch Passion’s “Research Gene Pool,” which contains over 25 years worth of esoteric cannabis genetics. Likely deriving from Afghani parentage, Jorge’s Diamond produces plump, resinous buds that naturally fend off pests and mold while releasing an intoxicating aroma of honey and fresh raspberries. With about four weeks of vegetative time and 8-10 weeks to flower, Jorge’s Diamond finishes in just over three months time, often offering a THC percentage upwards of 17%.
