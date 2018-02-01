ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.6 8 reviews

Jorge’s Diamond is an indica-dominant strain created by and named after Jorge Cervantes (aka George Van Patten). This strain emerged from Dutch Passion’s “Research Gene Pool,” which contains over 25 years worth of esoteric cannabis genetics. Likely deriving from Afghani parentage, Jorge’s Diamond produces plump, resinous buds that naturally fend off pests and mold while releasing an intoxicating aroma of honey and fresh raspberries. With about four weeks of vegetative time and 8-10 weeks to flower, Jorge’s Diamond finishes in just over three months time, often offering a THC percentage upwards of 17%.   

Avatar for automushbkk
Member since 2017
this strain is my last harvest, it gives your day slowly and long-lasting high effect,i think that the best of time use is night.
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for QueenCrabber
Member since 2018
Such a smooth and flavorful strain. literally melts my pain away and leaves me with couch lock. this has become my favorite strain. I would recommend this for anyone that suffers from chronic pain and arthritis.
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for GreenGoddessGirl
Member since 2018
I’m digging Jorge! The smell is sweet and fragrant! It’s beautiful to look at, kind of like a diamond. Its got lots of orange hairs. Jorge not only looks and smells good, he delivers. My pain is drastically reduced. My mind is clear and I feel so much better then u did an hour ago. I was hoping to...
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for XSpacegoatx
Member since 2018
Love it,,
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for JMStei
Member since 2019
My go to strain for smoking after a long day at work or school. The earthy and peppery taste is a perfect refreshing blend that makes a really enjoyable smoking experience. The high is also relaxing and feels like taking a solid nap after you come down from it.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Afghani
