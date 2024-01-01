Be the first to review!
SativaTHC 13%THCV 13%

Joyride

Joyride is a high-THCV, sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Phylos Bioscience and made from a genetic cross of Amnesia S1 and a proprietary cross of landrace strains. Joyride offers consumers a balance of THC and as much as 13% THCV, making it an ideal choice for those seeking focus and energy; patients may find it helps address symptoms of fatigue and depression. Flavors include citrus and pine, with green buds that shine under golden trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Joyride, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

