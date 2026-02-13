I ran into this by the store not having a strain I usually get and this was recommended. Wow!! It’s better than what I was going to get originally. I have a high tolerance so nothing but the best will do—and this one got me there after half a joint. It has a fruity citrus aroma and it leaves an aftertaste of citrus. It smells and taste delicious. You will be high as the cost of living—AND THATS HIGH‼️

