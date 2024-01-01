stock photo similar to Jungle Boogie
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Jungle Boogie
Jungle Boogie is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cat Princess Genetics from a genetic cross of One Last Dance x Free Willy and grown exclusively for Platinum Funk. This strain produces heavy banana and diesel terps, with soothing, focused effects. Jungle Boogie grows into bushy plants and deep purple buds with orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Boogie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
