Jungle Mints
Jungle Mints effects are mostly calming.
Jungle Mints potency is higher THC than average.
Jungle Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jungle Cake and LA Kush Cake. Bred by Jungle Boys, Jungle Mints is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jungle Mints effects make them feel hungry, sleepy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jungle Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, arthritis, and anorexia. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Jungle Mints features an aroma and flavor profile of earthy, skunk, and menthol. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Jungle Mints sensations
Jungle Mints helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 7% of people say it helps with Anorexia
