ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kaboom
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Kaboom

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.3 68 reviews

Kaboom

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 68 reviews

Kaboom
  • Fruity
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Kaboom is a cross that combines Jack's Cleaner genetics with Vortex. This sativa-dominant strain gives you an energetic head buzz that provides a spark of creativity and lifts the mood. Medical patients enjoy Kaboom's ability to relieve pain while maintaining daily functions.

Effects

Show all

45 people reported 397 effects
Uplifted 73%
Energetic 71%
Happy 64%
Euphoric 60%
Creative 55%
Stress 44%
Pain 33%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 24%
Migraines 22%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

68

write a review

Find Kaboom nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kaboom nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Jack's Cleaner
parent
Second strain parent
Vortex
parent
Strain
Kaboom

Products with Kaboom

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Kaboom nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Are You Ready for Some Football? Recipes and Strain Suggestions for the Big Game
Are You Ready for Some Football? Recipes and Strain Suggestions for the Big Game
Cool Animal Glass Pipes for Cannabis and Animal Enthusiasts
Cool Animal Glass Pipes for Cannabis and Animal Enthusiasts

Most popular in