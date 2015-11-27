ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kali 47 is a mostly sativa strain that is characterized by sweet fruity flavors with hints of caramel. For many patients, Kali 47 may relieve an array of symptoms including depression, pain, and stress. A cross between Kali Mist and AK-47, Kali 47 delivers happy euphoric effects that allow the mind to stay agile while relaxing the body. This sativa is easy to grow, making it an ideal choice for novice cultivators. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Kali Mist
parent
Second strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Kali 47

