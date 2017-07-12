ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Kali Mist is known to deliver clear-headed, energetic effects that can verge on psychedelic at times. Despite having an unknown genetic history, Kali Mist is believed to have originated in the 1990s through crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids. This lightweight sativa is a perfect choice for consumers looking to maintain focus and productivity throughout their day.

229 people reported 1691 effects
Energetic 65%
Uplifted 56%
Happy 53%
Creative 53%
Euphoric 51%
Stress 41%
Depression 33%
Anxiety 27%
Pain 22%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 21%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 6%
Headache 5%

Lineage

Strain
Kali Mist
First strain child
Kali China
child
Second strain child
NL5 Haze Mist
child

The best cannabis strains for sparking creativity
The best cannabis strains for sparking creativity
13 Cannabis Strains and Their Scary Movie Pairings
13 Cannabis Strains and Their Scary Movie Pairings

