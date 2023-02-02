Katana Kush
Katana Kush effects are mostly energizing.
Katana Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Katana Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Katana Kush - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Katana Kush strain effects
Katana Kush strain flavors
Katana Kush strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
