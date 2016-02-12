ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 4 reviews

KC 36

KC 36

Cultivated by KC Brains, KC 36 is an indica strain bred specifically to flourish at high latitudes. A cross between White Widow and KC 606, these frosty and compact buds deliver full-on body relaxation alongside a sweet and spicy floral aroma. The peaceful, introspective qualities of KC 36 make this indica a perfect pair for meditation and enjoying nature.

this is a very very powerful body high. once you smoke a lot don't be surprised if you start to feel like you're going to pass out on the couch. I smoked 5 joints of it throughout the day, and 2 about 45 minutes before I went to bed. I almost knocked out at my friends house, and when I got home I fe...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
MY GOD this smells absolutely amazing. like cottoncandy, stewed blueberrys and lavender hardcore. very dense and sticky. not sedating but rathering soothing and calming. smoked 2 one hitter packs and i was nice and calm. not sleepy though. just embracing. slight paranoia in close quarter public plac...
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
KC 36

