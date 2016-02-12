Cultivated by KC Brains, KC 36 is an indica strain bred specifically to flourish at high latitudes. A cross between White Widow and KC 606, these frosty and compact buds deliver full-on body relaxation alongside a sweet and spicy floral aroma. The peaceful, introspective qualities of KC 36 make this indica a perfect pair for meditation and enjoying nature.
