HybridTHC 27.5%CBD

Key Lime Mints

aka Keylime Mints, Key Lime Mintz, Keylime Mintz

Key Lime Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Lime Pie and SinMint Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Key Lime Mints is 27.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maxpowers, the average price of Key Lime Mints typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Key Lime Mints’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Key Lime Mints, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight