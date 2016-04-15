A cross of Girl Scout Cookies (Forum cut) and Snowman OG, Kid N’ Kookies by Kid N' Blaze is a collaboration between Fresno, CA breeders Loud Seeds, and Christopher “Kid” Reid, better known as one half of the famous ‘90s rap duo “Kid n’ Play.” As a potent indica-dominant hybrid testing at over 22% THC, Kid N’ Kookies has a heavy, sedating high that can provide relief from pain, nausea, migraines, and insomnia. The flavor is much like the “cookie” taste of GSC with undertones of pine.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
8
Find Kid N' Kookies nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kid N' Kookies nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Kid N' Kookies
Hang tight. We're looking for Kid N' Kookies nearby.