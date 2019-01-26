ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  King Thunder Fuck
Bred Jacob Postma of Crown-Canna, King Thunder Fuck is a cross of King Bubba and Alaskan Thunder Fuck with thickly coated, dense buds that sport red hairs. It has a pungent, earthy smell with fruity bubba kush undertones, and nutty and earthy tastes with a blast of citrus. 

Reviews

7

KingOfCannabis420
Member since 2019
TOP three favorite strains! Crown-Canna and the strain creator Jacob Postma from Ontario, KILLED IT with this strain! You will never smoke bud like this again. Crazy potent. Terps are amazing and boy does it pack a munch that keeps coming!!!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
GonjaGirl88
Member since 2019
I love this strain! ❤️❤️Works everytime. The buds are amazing so is the flavor, pack a big bang 💣Always a top pick. And a must try! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I purchased from Crown-Canna www.crown-canna.ca
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyHungry
Motocross31
Member since 2019
Great 10/10 highly recommended
HappyRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
C4Twenty
Member since 2017
The kind that’s kinda heavy but still can be used while in work 😂
Hungry
Mangochutn3y
Member since 2019
I’ve had a busy day today, came home to half-a-joint. My muscle aches from exercising have eased a bit, and I feel really comfortable. Very enjoyable.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTalkative
