Bred Jacob Postma of Crown-Canna, King Thunder Fuck is a cross of King Bubba and Alaskan Thunder Fuck with thickly coated, dense buds that sport red hairs. It has a pungent, earthy smell with fruity bubba kush undertones, and nutty and earthy tastes with a blast of citrus.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
7
