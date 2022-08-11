Ready to try this strain?
Kush Mintz and Zkittlez combine in KMZ, also known as KMZK. The white-greem medium-sized nugs smell and taste like dank, minty kush mints, but amplified and deepened by the Zkittlez. KMZ is some of most flavorful, high-THC weed ever created, and won the Transbay Challenge IV award for Best Flower in Los Angeles in 2022.
