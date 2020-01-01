From Amsterdam Genetics, Kosher Choco Kush crosses their famed White Choco with Kosher Kush. The terpenes hold onto the chocolate notes of White Choco, while introducing a musky and piney flavor thanks to the Kosher Kush. A powerful strain for any time of day, Kosher Choco Kush may get you baked but not put you to bed.
