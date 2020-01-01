ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kosher Choco Kush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Kosher Choco Kush
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Kosher Choco Kush

Kosher Choco Kush

From Amsterdam Genetics, Kosher Choco Kush crosses their famed White Choco with Kosher Kush. The terpenes hold onto the chocolate notes of White Choco, while introducing a musky and piney flavor thanks to the Kosher Kush. A powerful strain for any time of day, Kosher Choco Kush may get you baked but not put you to bed.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Kosher Choco Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kosher Choco Kush nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
White Choco
parent
Second strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Strain
Kosher Choco Kush

Products with Kosher Choco Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Kosher Choco Kush nearby.