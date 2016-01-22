ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Kuato
Kuato

“Open your mind” with this hybrid strain named for everyone’s favorite alien baby. Bred by Terraform Genetics, Kuato’s resin-coated buds release a strong spicy aroma with an orange zest. This cross between Alien Orange Cookie and Blucifer takes after its ancestor Blue Dream, boasting an energetic body buzz and uplifted cerebral experience. A great plant for growers of all levels, expect high yields of dense, frosty flowers in around 50 days.

Avatar for BaronOfBud
Member since 2015
Head warping mind trip! WHTC LA carries it, probably limited citrus orange funk smoothies like Kuato is inside my brain!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Kateikab00m
Member since 2016
My favorite high so far. It leaves me clear headed, happy, and very thoughtful, all while intensifying your sense of touch. I wish it was in my area and didn't have to drive 2hrs north to find it!
ArousedEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for ShelbyTwist
Member since 2018
This is a fantastic strain for a body buzz that doesn't leave you feeling sedated. Enhances tactility, and is a hell of an aphrodisiac.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Lineage

Blucifer
Kuato

