“Open your mind” with this hybrid strain named for everyone’s favorite alien baby. Bred by Terraform Genetics, Kuato’s resin-coated buds release a strong spicy aroma with an orange zest. This cross between Alien Orange Cookie and Blucifer takes after its ancestor Blue Dream, boasting an energetic body buzz and uplifted cerebral experience. A great plant for growers of all levels, expect high yields of dense, frosty flowers in around 50 days.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
8
BaronOfBud
Kateikab00m
ShelbyTwist
Find Kuato nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kuato nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Kuato
Hang tight. We're looking for Kuato nearby.