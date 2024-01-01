stock photo similar to Kush Newton
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Kush Newton
Kush Newton is a hybrid weed strain bred by Fig Farms from a genetic cross of Kush Mint Cookies x Figment 5. This unique strain blends odd terpene bedfellows with a palate of tar, grape, and sweet dough. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Newton, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
