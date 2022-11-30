Kush Mint Cookies
aka Mint Cookies
Kush Mint Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Kush Mint Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Kush Mint Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kush Mints and Animal Cookies. Bred by Fig Farms, Kush Mint Cookies is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mint Cookies effects make them feel aroused, hungry, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mint Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and nausea. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Kush Mint Cookies features an aroma and flavor profile of lemon, citrus, and blue cheese. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mint Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Kush Mint Cookies
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Kush Mint Cookies sensations
Kush Mint Cookies helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Kush Mint Cookies products near you
Similar to Kush Mint Cookies near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—