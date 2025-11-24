La La Land, also spelled Lala Land, is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Rollins x Candy Rain; the original breeder of La La Land is unknown. The blend of terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool create a blend of floral, spice, sweet, and ammonia notes that shock the senses with flavor. Consumers can expect an energizing effect suited to physical activity and focus, and medical patients may experience help with symptoms of depression and ADHD. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed La La Land, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.