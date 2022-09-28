Rollins
Rollins effects are mostly energizing.
Rollins is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Rollins. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Rollins sensations
Rollins helps with
- 24% of people say it helps with Stress
- 24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Rollins products near you
Similar to Rollins near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—