LA Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain LA Runtz.
LA Runtz strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
LA Runtz strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Spasticity
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
LA Runtz reviews
N........0
May 29, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
The taste is spectacular. I take a creamy aftertaste with some citrus. I feel it pretty fast too. I just feel really good right now 🙏🏾
H........a
May 8, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Reminds of a bag of sour diesel you found 2 years later after all the hype died down. Very mellow eyes was bloodshot I also mixed it with Bay11 and some Moonrock but overall I enjoyed it and found myself stuck a few times. Losing 20 mins here and there 💯🙌🏽
7........r
July 11, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
I enjoyed it , it was calming🤙🏼