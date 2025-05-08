LA Runtz
LA Runtz
LAR
Hybrid
Happy
Euphoric
Focused
Vanilla
Diesel
Lemon
LA Runtz effects are mostly calming.
LA Runtz is a cannabis strain from the Runtz family, and likely a variety of Runtz. LA Runtz can smell lemon, gassy, and funky with a tangy, fruity, gas finish. LA Runtz tests high in the terpenes myrcene, linalool, and limonene. LA Runtz was popularly cultivated by Ember Valley. Leave one of the first reviews.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to LA RuntzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
LA Runtz strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
LA Runtz strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Spasticity
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop LA Runtz products near you
Similar to LA Runtz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
LA Runtz strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
H........a
May 8, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
N........0
May 29, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
7........r
July 11, 2025
Euphoric
Happy