Land Mine is an ultra-funky hybrid marijuana strain bred by the all-stars at Archive Seed Bank. it combine the sativa buzziness of a PNW cut of Dog Shit with the more balanced Dosidos (Leafly's 2021 Strain of the Year!). Typically very potent, Land Mine combines disparate notes of funk, sweetness and dank earthiness into an exciting and curious bouquet of aromas that may be best enjoyed by experienced consumers. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Land Mine, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

