stock photo similar to Las Vegas Lemon Skunk
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Las Vegas Lemon Skunk

Las Vegas Lemon Skunk is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of SFVOG x Skunk #1. Expect a fantasy of funky earth and lemon terps and a joyful burst of energy that will carry you through the day and night. Las Vegas Lemon Skunk has mint-green buds with ample orange hairs and white, opaque trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Las Vegas Lemon Skunk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Las Vegas Lemon Skunk

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Las Vegas Lemon Skunk products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Las Vegas Lemon Skunk near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Las Vegas Lemon Skunk strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight