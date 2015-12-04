The L'Eagle Eagle hybrid is a blend of Candy Haze and Skunk #6 genetics offered at L'Eagle Services in Denver, Colorado. It’s fruity on the inhale, while the exhale brings a sweet and spicy aftertaste alongside an inspirational buzz that encourages activity. Highly potent and energetic, this is a great daytime strain for users with a high THC tolerance.
