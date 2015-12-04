ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 23 reviews

L'Eagle Eagle

L'Eagle Eagle

The L'Eagle Eagle hybrid is a blend of Candy Haze and Skunk #6 genetics offered at L'Eagle Services in Denver, Colorado. It’s fruity on the inhale, while the exhale brings a sweet and spicy aftertaste alongside an inspirational buzz that encourages activity. Highly potent and energetic, this is a great daytime strain for users with a high THC tolerance.

KeithVonFraichen
Member since 2016
Location: L'Eagle THC: 24.43% CBD: Unknown THC-A: Unknown Additional Notes: This reminds me a little bit of an upscale golden goat. Appearance Rating: 5.00 Appearance Description: These flowers are extremely unique in appearance. The nugget are relatively compact and are covered in Trichromes. ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Grinder12000
Member since 2014
It's been 4 days and this has not been posted yet so I'll try again - We were in CO and picked up 11 strains and were nearing the ending of 11 strains in 11 days when it was L’eagle Eagles turn and WOW! What a surprise. This strain has a sativa kick that makes the world brighter. We had some wor...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
KHenn
Member since 2015
This is my favorite strain right now. Great daytime smoke where I can remain functional if I want to, or get lost staring at a painting for ten minutes if I feel like that. 100% recommend this strain 5/5!!
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Bmakk66
Member since 2017
Awesome Sativa, very talkative and fun while still draining stress away. Best all around Sativa I've found in co
Reported
feelings
EnergeticTalkativeUplifted
leagleeagle
Member since 2012
What a great strain, this Skunk cross is a house strain at my favorite dispensary L'Eagle! A very strong Sativa with a great candy taste and happy go lucky buzz.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticGiggly
