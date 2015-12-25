ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A Cannabis Cup finalist in the sativa category, Leda Uno will undoubtedly raise your spirits. The team at KC Brains took its KC 33 crossed with a Brazilian female landrace and crossed it once more with its KC 606 and Leda hybrid. The result is a smooth lemony hybrid with beautiful chunky, light green buds. Best when grown in soil, this plant can shoot to 10 feet outdoors and produces considerable yields.

Jokerboyz1
Member since 2016
Omg im f*****g chilling with this bud its definitely one to smoke
kapazunda
Member since 2018
Best in all the years. I like the higher stuff, not the sleepy plants! Good taste, just an overall winner for me!
seasonedpro
Member since 2016
Soooo goood
South American
KC 33
Leda Uno

