A Cannabis Cup finalist in the sativa category, Leda Uno will undoubtedly raise your spirits. The team at KC Brains took its KC 33 crossed with a Brazilian female landrace and crossed it once more with its KC 606 and Leda hybrid. The result is a smooth lemony hybrid with beautiful chunky, light green buds. Best when grown in soil, this plant can shoot to 10 feet outdoors and produces considerable yields.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
4
Jokerboyz1
kapazunda
seasonedpro
Find Leda Uno nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Leda Uno nearby.
Lineage
Products with Leda Uno
Hang tight. We're looking for Leda Uno nearby.