A Cannabis Cup finalist in the sativa category, Leda Uno will undoubtedly raise your spirits. The team at KC Brains took its KC 33 crossed with a Brazilian female landrace and crossed it once more with its KC 606 and Leda hybrid. The result is a smooth lemony hybrid with beautiful chunky, light green buds. Best when grown in soil, this plant can shoot to 10 feet outdoors and produces considerable yields.