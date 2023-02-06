Legend of Brulee reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Legend of Brulee.
Legend of Brulee strain effects
Legend of Brulee strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Legend of Brulee reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Legend of Brulee
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in