Lemon Berry Cookie effects are mostly calming.
Lemon Berry Cookie potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Berry Cookie is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, tingly, and uplifted. Lemon Berry Cookie has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Berry Cookie, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
