Lemon Butter
Lemon Butter effects are mostly calming.
Lemon Butter potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Butter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Puff and Peanut Butter Breath. Bred by House of Cultivar, Lemon Butter is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Butter effects make them feel creative, tingly, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Butter when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, fatigue, and headaches. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Lemon Butter features an aroma and flavor profile of butter, sage, and lemon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Butter, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon Butter
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Lemon Butter sensations
Lemon Butter helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Butter products near you
Similar to Lemon Butter near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—