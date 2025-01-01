Lemon Cherry Gelato x Zuchi is a cannabis strain, bred by Umami Seed Co.m Umami Seed Co genetics have won over 30 awards around the globe. Their strains include unparalleled flavor profiles, and high-performance varieties that enable cultivators to set themselves apart. Lemon Cherry Gelato x Zuchi is a cross of Lemon Cherry Gelato x Zuchi. Zuchi is made of Zkittlez x (Biscotti x Froyo). Lemon Cherry Gelato x Zuchi smells like candy flavor enhanced with subtle chocolate fuel, and vanilla creamer. Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.