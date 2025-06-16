Lemon Cherry Pie reviews
Lemon Cherry Pie strain effects
Lemon Cherry Pie strain flavors
Lemon Cherry Pie strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
M........1
June 16, 2025
Creative
Giggly
Happy
This strain tastes absolutely amazing. You get a mouthful of lemon with a cherry undertone that just mixes so perfectly. The high spaces you out. I find myself losing train of thought and laughing at everything. Love this strain
w........6
July 9, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I love this as a pre roll!!! Gonna see if I can actually find it in a 3.5 to 7g Flower. !01/10 would recommend!!! It helps you unwind, relax while also getting rid of anxiety, pain etc. Also helps fight fatigue! It's definitely an anytime hitter!!