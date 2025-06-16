Lemon Cherry Pie is a cannabis strain formed from Lemon Cherry Gelato x Georgia Pie. It's a cross of two very popular strains and a balanced hybrid. At least two breeders have made such a cross, including Raw Genetics and LIT Farms. Ethos Genetics has a different Lemon Cherry Pie called Lemon Cherry Pie R1 (for 'reversal 1) made of Candy Store #25 x Cherry Pie. Leave one of the first reviews.