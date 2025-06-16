Lemon Cherry Pie
Lemon Cherry Pie effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Cherry Pie is a cannabis strain formed from Lemon Cherry Gelato x Georgia Pie. It's a cross of two very popular strains and a balanced hybrid. At least two breeders have made such a cross, including Raw Genetics and LIT Farms. Ethos Genetics has a different Lemon Cherry Pie called Lemon Cherry Pie R1 (for 'reversal 1) made of Candy Store #25 x Cherry Pie. Leave one of the first reviews.
Lemon Cherry Pie strain effects
Lemon Cherry Pie strain flavors
Lemon Cherry Pie strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lemon Cherry Pie strain reviews(2)
M........1
June 16, 2025
Creative
Giggly
Happy
w........6
July 9, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy