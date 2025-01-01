stock photo similar to Lemon Cherry Zkittelz
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Lemon Cherry Zkittelz
Lemon Cherry Zkittlez is a cannabis strain bred by Clout King. Lemon Cherry Zkittlez is a cross of Lemon Cherry Terdz and Zkittelz. Lemon Cherry Zkittlez has a candy profile with notes of citrus. Lemon Cherry Zkittlez’s dominant terpenes are Linalool, B-Caryophyllene, and Limonene.
