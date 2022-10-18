Lemon Hash
Lemon Hash effects are mostly calming.
Lemon Hash is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Hash - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy Lemon Hash weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Hash products near you
Similar to Lemon Hash near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—